Student Shooting at Baghdad University Leaves 6 Injured

Six individuals, including students, were injured on Sunday when a student opened fire at Al-Esraa University in Baghdad’s Karrada neighborhood, according to an Iraqi Interior Ministry source. The shooting occurred around midday and targeted students, a teacher, and a security guard on the private university’s campus.

The attacker, armed with a pistol, attempted to escape but was quickly apprehended by security forces, who also confiscated his weapon. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind the attack.

This shooting adds to the growing concern over safety in Iraq’s academic institutions, where violence remains a challenge despite years of rebuilding following the country’s long conflicts. Universities in Baghdad and elsewhere are often viewed as centers of progress and hope for Iraq’s younger generation, making violent incidents like this deeply troubling.

Al-Esraa University, located in the heart of the capital, serves a diverse student body and is one of Iraq’s many private universities established to expand access to higher education. The Iraqi government has emphasized the importance of securing educational institutions as part of broader efforts to stabilize the country.