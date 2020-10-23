Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Sudan Prepares to Normalize Ties with Israel Shortly
normalization
Israel
Sudan
Abdalla Hamdok
US State Sponsors of Terror List
Benny Gantz
Mark Esper

Sudan Prepares to Normalize Ties with Israel Shortly

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2020

Sudan is preparing to join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in normalizing relations with Israel, two officials from the Khartoum government told Reuters late Thursday. The move is expected to take an unknown number of weeks to come into effect, as the new Sudanese parliament has yet to be formed. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, heading the transitional government after the overthrow of strongman Omar al-Bashir in 2019, has signaled his willingness to recognize Israel, complying with the United States’ demands. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced he was removing Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, thereby paving the way for a Sudanese-Israeli accord. On Thursday, Israeli Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to Washington for an unplanned one-day visit with Defense Secretary Mark Esper. According to Israeli officials, the two discussed further normalization efforts in the Middle East. An Israeli-American delegation also visited Sudan on Wednesday, as negotiations continued.

