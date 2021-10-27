Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Sudan’s Prime Minister Returned Home Under ‘Heavy Security’ as Coup Continues
Abdalla Hamdok at the World Hydropower Congress in 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Sudan
Coup

Sudan’s Prime Minister Returned Home Under ‘Heavy Security’ as Coup Continues

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2021

Sudan’s deposed prime minister and his wife were returned to their home and were placed under “heavy security” late Tuesday, though other government officials remain detained by the military and their locations are unknown. Abdallah Hamdok was arrested on Monday as part of a military coup.  Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday announced the dissolution of the transitional government and the joint civilian-military Sovereign Council, the country’s current ruling body, and declared a state of emergency for all of Sudan. Burhan was supposed to soon hand over the leadership of the council to a civilian leader. He had announced earlier on Tuesday that Hamdok was being held for his own safety; he also said that some of the detained senior government officials could face trial for allegedly trying to incite a rebellion in the military.

Meanwhile, the United States froze $700 million in direct assistance to Sudan’s transitional government in response to the coup. US officials have demanded that the military free the arrested cabinet members and restore the transitional government. Elections are scheduled to be held in 2023.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during an emergency meeting Tuesday of the Security Council, called on the world powers to unite to stop the recent “epidemic of coups d’état.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.