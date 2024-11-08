Swedish Teens Face Terror Charges in Copenhagen Embassy Grenade Attack

Two Swedish teenagers are facing preliminary terror charges related to explosions near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen last month, Danish media reported Thursday.

The 17- and 19-year-olds, detained in early October, allegedly threw two hand grenades at a site roughly 100 meters from the embassy. The blast caused damage to the patio of a nearby building but did not result in any injuries.

The preliminary charges allow authorities to keep the suspects in custody while investigations continue, as Danish broadcaster DR reported. Court documents indicate the teens allegedly intended to kill people around the Israeli Embassy. The two suspects were arrested and are being held on preliminary weapons charges, but those charges could be escalated.

The names of both teens, who deny any wrongdoing, remain unreleased. According to the Ekstra Bladet newspaper, one of the alleged suspects was seen in Copenhagen wearing a white hazmat suit intended to preserve forensic evidence.

Organized crime groups are reportedly hiring Swedish teens for violent crimes in Denmark, according to police from both countries. Younger suspects are often recruited through social media, as they face fewer legal consequences than adults.

Similarly, there have been several other acts of violence against Israeli diplomatic missions in northern and central European countries since the onset of the war in Gaza.

In late January of this year, an explosive device was discovered near the Israeli embassy in central Stockholm, while in September and October, respectively, shots were fired at missions in both Munich and Stockholm, acts authorities say may be connected to Iran.