Syria Alleges Strikes Are an ‘Ongoing Escalation’ by Israel

Syrian officials on Tuesday accused Israel of escalating its campaign inside the country after a series of overnight airstrikes were reported in central Syria.

According to state media, explosions were heard near the cities of Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra. While the outlets offered few details on the scope of the attacks, the Israel Defense Forces have neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitoring group, said powerful blasts struck a military site south of Homs and that a camp was also hit near Latakia. Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported similar claims, citing sources who said a “military site” in Homs was targeted. A Syrian government official confirmed to the SANA news agency that strikes took place near Homs, Latakia, and Palmyra but did not elaborate on the targets.

Syria’s foreign minister condemned the incident as part of Israel’s “continued escalation” against Damascus. He described the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and a threat to regional security.

The reports follow conflicting accounts last week of an explosion near Damascus International Airport. SyriaTV, aligned with the government, attributed the blast to “unknown causes” at a former military base, while another channel said an Israeli drone was responsible. The pro-government al-Ikhbariya station suggested it was caused by leftover munitions.

Since the fall of President Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes across Syria, saying it seeks to block weapons transfers and prevent arms stockpiles from reaching hostile groups. Despite the ongoing incidents, Israel and Syria have recently begun direct talks for the first time, focusing on security arrangements intended to reduce clashes and limit Israeli activity in border villages. Two sources familiar with the discussions said the contacts could eventually expand into broader political understandings, though for now they remain centered on security concerns.