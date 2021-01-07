This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Israeli Airstrike Hits IRGC, Hizbullah Targets Outside of Damascus
Fires burn south of the Syrian capital Damascus on July 20, 2020 following airstrikes blamed on Israel. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
airstrike
Israel
Hizbollah
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Syria

Israeli Airstrike Hits IRGC, Hizbullah Targets Outside of Damascus

The Media Line Staff
01/07/2021

Israel attacked military targets in southern Syria late on Wednesday, Syrian state television reported. Three were killed and 11 wounded during the attack, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. This is the third such attack in 10 days, according to reports. The missiles targeted bases used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hizbullah south and west of Damascus. The government-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported that the attacks began around 11 pm and that Syrian air defenses shot down several of the missiles. Israel did not comment on the attack. Last month, however, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said that earlier missile strikes had “slowed down Iran’s entrenchment in Syria,” and that the Jewish state had hit approximately 500 targets over the past year, as well as carrying out covert missions. Israel is highly concerned by Iran’s influence in Syria and by new weaponry including missile technology that Tehran has been introducing into Syria and providing to Hizbullah in both Lebanon and Syria.

