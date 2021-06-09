Syria Says It Intercepted Israeli Airstrikes Over Damascus

Syrian air defense systems intercepted Israeli airstrikes on the central and southern regions very early Wednesday morning, according to the state-run SANA news agency. The missile attack intercepted over Damascus came from Lebanese airspace, according to the report. There were no injuries, though there was material damage, according to Syrian reports.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that explosions were heard on the perimeter of Damascus international airport, the Air Defense Battalion in the Al-Dumayr district and other positions in the south-west of Homs governorate. The report said that Iranian-backed militias were spotted in those areas just prior to the attacks.

The New Arab cited Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman as saying that at least five Syrian soldiers and three militia fighters were killed in the airstrikes.

It is the first alleged Israeli attack on Syrian territory in a month.