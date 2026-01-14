Syrian Army Prepares for Battle in Deyr Hafir, Aleppo, Calls on SDF To Withdraw East of the Euphrates 

[ALEPPO] The Syrian army announced it has designated the city of Deyr Hafir and several towns in eastern rural Aleppo as a closed military zone, calling on fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to withdraw immediately to the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, a move that signals a notable escalation in the confrontation between the two sides in northern Syria.

In an official statement received by The Media Line, the Syrian army’s Operations Directorate said the decision was made in response to what it described as the continued mobilization of armed groups by the SDF, in coordination with militias affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and remnants of the former regime in the area.

The statement said these locations had recently been transformed into launch points for suicide drones used in attacks targeting the city of Aleppo and its surroundings. It added that the areas marked on military maps are considered closed zones as of this date and urged civilians to stay away from SDF positions to ensure their safety.

A military spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Defense told The Media Line the army “took this step after exhausting all de-escalation efforts and in light of repeated security violations that posed a direct threat to security and stability in the city of Aleppo and its eastern countryside.”

The spokesperson, who requested anonymity, stressed that the Syrian armed forces are “committed to restoring state sovereignty over the entire Syrian territory and will not allow any area to be used as a launching ground for hostile operations,” while emphasizing the protection of civilians.

In its statement, the Syrian Army called on all armed groups in the area to withdraw east of the Euphrates, warning that government forces would take “all necessary measures” to prevent any movements that threaten security, holding groups that refuse to withdraw fully responsible for any subsequent escalation.

This development comes amid rising tensions in the city of Aleppo in recent weeks, particularly in the Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, which had been under SDF control for years. The two districts witnessed violent clashes last week between government forces and SDF fighters, involving the use of heavy and medium weapons, and resulting in casualties and the displacement of large numbers of civilians. The fighting ended with government forces regaining control of both neighborhoods after battles described as the most intense the city has seen in years.

The battles in Sheikh Maqsood and Ashrafieh are of particular importance, as the two neighborhoods represent a strategic foothold within Aleppo and constituted the last remaining pockets of SDF military influence inside the city. Observers say the government’s takeover effectively ended the SDF’s military presence in Aleppo and paved the way for a new phase of conflict focused on the eastern countryside and the Euphrates River line.

The developments point to a clear breakdown of previous agreements reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, which had called for joint security arrangements and the gradual integration of SDF forces into state institutions. Despite announcements of these understandings in earlier stages, disputes over security authority and territorial control — along with regional and international dynamics tied to external support for the SDF — prevented their effective implementation.

The declaration of Deyr Hafir as a closed military zone reflects a clear government approach aimed at redrawing control lines in northern Syria and pushing SDF forces beyond the Euphrates as part of a broader strategy to consolidate state authority over the river’s western bank, an area of significant military, geographic and economic importance. The move also carries regional implications, given Turkey’s sensitivity to the SDF issue and the overlapping international interests in the eastern Euphrates region.

On the humanitarian level, the recent clashes have exacerbated civilian suffering, damaging infrastructure in several neighborhoods, and continued displacement toward safer areas. Although a slow return of civilians has begun in districts retaken by government forces, the threat posed by land mines and widespread destruction continues to hinder the restoration to normal life.

As the Syrian army continues its operations in eastern rural Aleppo, increased military and political pressure on the SDF is expected, as the government is eager to settle the issue of control west of the Euphrates and to close one of the most complex chapters of the conflict in northern Syria.