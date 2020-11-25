You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Syrian Army Reports Second Israeli Airstrikes in One Week
A screengrab shows a reported Israeli airstrike near Damascus in November 2019. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel-Syria
airstrike
Iran Revolutionary Guard

Syrian Army Reports Second Israeli Airstrikes in One Week

The Media Line Staff
11/25/2020

Israel launched airstrikes near Damascus, the Syrian army said. The early Wednesday morning attack targeted a military base in Jabal Mane Heights used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and a village south of Quneitra near Israel’s border with Syria in the Golan Heights, according to reports. It is the second attack by Israel on Syrian targets in the last week. Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported that the attack by the “Zionist enemy” caused “only material damage.” Israel’s military neither confirmed nor denied the reports. Israel took responsibility for the Nov. 18 airstrikes on targets connected to Iran that killed up to 10 Syrian and Iranian troops, launched in response to the discovery of three anti-personnel mines on the border where Israeli patrols travel. Israel is believed to be responsible for scores of other aerial attacks against Iranian targets in Syria for which it has not claimed responsibility.

