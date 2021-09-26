Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Hangs Bodies of 4 Alleged Kidnappers From Crane As ‘Lesson’
Afghans in the western province of Herat, Afghanistan, look up at the dead bodies of four people killed by the Taliban on suspicion of kidnapping and hung fron cranes throughout the city on September 25, 2021. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
punishment

Taliban Hangs Bodies of 4 Alleged Kidnappers From Crane As ‘Lesson’

The Media Line Staff
09/26/2021

The Taliban hung the bodies of four alleged kidnappers from cranes in different areas of the western Afghanistan city of Herat. The dead men were killed in a shoot out with Taliban police after they allegedly kidnapped a local businessman and his son, according to reports. The bodies were placed on display to teach residents a “lesson,” namely that kidnapping will not be tolerated.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15 and seized control of the country for the first time since the 1990s.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban, told the Associated Press that the Taliban will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands in punishment for crimes, though not in public, saying that such punishment is in line with Islam and the Koran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.