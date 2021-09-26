Taliban Hangs Bodies of 4 Alleged Kidnappers From Crane As ‘Lesson’

The Taliban hung the bodies of four alleged kidnappers from cranes in different areas of the western Afghanistan city of Herat. The dead men were killed in a shoot out with Taliban police after they allegedly kidnapped a local businessman and his son, according to reports. The bodies were placed on display to teach residents a “lesson,” namely that kidnapping will not be tolerated.

The Taliban entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15 and seized control of the country for the first time since the 1990s.

Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban, told the Associated Press that the Taliban will once again carry out executions and amputations of hands in punishment for crimes, though not in public, saying that such punishment is in line with Islam and the Koran.