Trump Administration Officials Reportedly Dismiss Tucker Carlson’s Fear of CIA Investigation, Federal Charges

Trump administration officials have dismissed claims by conservative influencer Tucker Carlson that he is under CIA investigation or could face federal charges, describing the allegations as unfounded.

Carlson posted a video on social media alleging that the CIA was targeting him and preparing a criminal referral. “The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice, on the basis of a supposed crime I committed,” he said. He added, “What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They read my texts,” and suggested the alleged actions were retaliation for his criticism of Israel.

3) an addendum for folks saying that the CIA wouldn’t investigate but would only refer to DOJ (or that the NSA or another intel agency made the reference), I checked that as well Same answer: no That said, DOJ/FBI is getting lots of citizen requests to investigate him re FARA — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 16, 2026

Axios White House correspondent Marc Caputo rejected the claims, saying White House officials dismissed them as “bullsh*t,” stating there is no CIA investigation into Carlson. Caputo said checks with relevant agencies found no indication that any intelligence body had opened a probe or made a referral.

He also addressed speculation that another agency, including the National Security Agency (NSA), may have been involved, saying inquiries produced the same conclusion, with no evidence of action by either the NSA or the CIA.

Caputo described a recent meeting between Carlson and President Trump as cordial, saying the two “politely disagreed.” According to Caputo, President Trump maintained that Iran posed a threat and rejected suggestions that he had been misled. One source familiar with the discussion said the president “wasn’t participating in an op.”

While no intelligence agency investigation has been identified, Caputo said the Department of Justice and the FBI have received numerous requests from private citizens calling for Carlson to be investigated under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The developments follow Carlson’s public statements alleging surveillance and potential legal action tied to his communications and views on Iran