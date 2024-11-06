Trump Touts Victory in Turn-around: Red Map Takes Senate, Likely House

Republican Donald Trump has declared victory in the 2024 US presidential election after Fox News projected his defeat of Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, marking a dramatic political comeback four years after he left the White House. Addressing a jubilant crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center early Wednesday, Trump claimed, “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

Though other major news outlets have yet to officially call the race, Fox’s projection is bolstered by Trump’s significant wins in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. With Trump also leading in four additional swing states, the former president’s path to reclaiming the White House appears nearly assured, according to Edison Research.

The crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida, cheered and chanted “USA! USA!” as Trump took the stage to celebrate the anticipated victory. Trump’s campaign has gained widespread traction across the country, with improved performance in rural areas, suburban counties, and even in traditionally Democratic strongholds. Exit polls indicate Trump captured 45% of the Hispanic vote—a 13-point increase from 2020—along with substantial support from lower-income voters concerned about economic issues.

In addition to Trump’s success, Republicans have regained control of the US Senate, flipping Democratic seats in West Virginia and Ohio. The House of Representatives remains a tight race, with neither party holding a clear advantage, though Republicans currently hold a narrow majority.

As the votes continue to be counted across more than 1,600 counties, Trump is showing a 2% increase in his share of the vote nationally compared to 2020, signaling a modest but meaningful shift in support. Harris, whose campaign leaned heavily on urban and suburban turnout, found her numbers lagging behind those achieved by President Joe Biden in 2020.