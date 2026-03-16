Trump Intervention Reshapes Israeli Media Reform

“The prime minister decided to remove it because this is a demand that came from the president of the United States.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi made the remark during a meeting of the Knesset committee handling the government’s media reform, confirming that one of the bill’s most closely watched provisions had been taken out. The clause had aimed to require international streaming platforms operating in Israel to invest part of their revenues in original Israeli productions.

Karhi told lawmakers the move followed instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after discussions with US President Donald Trump. He said the issue had come up in the context of wider economic talks between Jerusalem and Washington.

“This is a demand from the United States as part of negotiations for an economic agreement,” Karhi said during the session.

The provision had drawn particular attention from Israel’s television and film industry. As originally drafted, the reform would have required global streaming platforms—including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Disney+—to dedicate a portion of their revenues from the Israeli market to financing local productions.

Supporters of the measure argued that global platforms now compete directly with Israeli broadcasters while operating under fewer regulatory obligations. Domestic television channels are already required to invest a significant portion of their income in locally produced programming, a policy designed to sustain Israel’s film and television ecosystem.

Karhi’s remarks quickly triggered reactions from opposition lawmakers, who questioned both the decision itself and the extent to which external pressure was influencing Israeli legislation.

“The most shocking thing is that the president of the United States is determining Israel’s broadcasting law,” MK Shelly Tal Meron of Yesh Atid said during the exchange. “What are we even sitting here for?”

As lawmakers continued pressing the minister, one opposition member noted that eliminating the clause fundamentally changed the bill under discussion.

Representatives of Israel’s television and film industry, many of whom had attended the committee meeting expecting to defend the clause, also reacted sharply. Several warned that removing the requirement would eliminate one of the few mechanisms capable of channeling significant funding into Israeli productions at a time when the market is increasingly dominated by international platforms.

During the debate, Giora Vala, CEO of the ACT organization, addressed the committee directly.

“Are we the fifty-first state of the United States?” Vala asked lawmakers, as shouts erupted in the room.

The confrontation unfolded as part of the government’s broader effort to overhaul Israel’s media regulatory system. The reform promoted by Karhi seeks to restructure the current framework and establish a new authority responsible for supervising both traditional broadcasters and digital media platforms.

Government officials argue that Israel’s regulatory system was largely designed for a broadcasting environment dominated by television channels and has struggled to keep pace with the rapid expansion of global streaming services and online distribution.

Critics see the proposal differently. Opposition lawmakers and several media watchdog groups warn that parts of the reform could weaken regulatory independence and alter the balance of influence between the government and the media sector.

The removal of the streaming investment clause also introduces an unexpected diplomatic dimension to the debate.

Concerns in Washington about Israeli regulation affecting American companies had surfaced earlier. In May 2025, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee warned Israeli officials against policies that could harm major US corporations operating in the country.

During those remarks, Huckabee pointed to companies such as Chevron and global streaming platforms, including Netflix, urging policymakers to think carefully before adopting measures that could affect American firms. Karhi’s comments in the committee suggested that those concerns did not disappear and were still part of ongoing conversations between Jerusalem and Washington.

For Israel’s television industry, the outcome is clear. International streaming platforms will continue operating in the local market without any legal requirement to invest in Israeli productions. Producers say that without such an obligation, local creators could face growing pressure as global platforms expand and audiences increasingly shift toward digital streaming services.

The development is notable because the government itself had previously approved the bill including the clause. The proposal passed its preliminary stage and later cleared first and second readings in the Knesset with the investment requirement still in place. Only at the committee stage was the provision removed following the request conveyed by Netanyahu.

Committee discussions on the broader reform are expected to continue in the coming weeks as lawmakers review the remaining sections of the bill before it returns to the Knesset floor.