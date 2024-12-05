Trump’s Middle East Envoy Headed to Israel, Qatar for Gaza Cease-fire Talks, Sources Say

US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy has initiated diplomatic efforts in Qatar and Israel to facilitate a cease-fire in Gaza, traveling to both countries to secure the release of hostages before the incoming White House takes over on January 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters.

Steve Witkoff, a real estate investor with strong business ties in Israel and the Gulf but no formal diplomatic experience, met with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in late November and aims to build on ongoing but so far unsuccessful efforts led by Biden’s administration, Qatar, and Egypt.

While Biden’s team will remain the primary US negotiator, the incoming envoy’s discussions signal Qatar’s reengagement as a mediator after temporarily stepping back, the source said.

Hamas negotiators are also expected to return to Doha for further talks as well, the source alleged, noting that there are plans for new talks, but “no specific date has been set.”

While Biden’s team has not directly coordinated with Witkoff, they see his efforts as exploratory and an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the key issues, according to a US official.

In a post on the Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump warned of “hell to pay” if the hostages were not freed before his inauguration. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Reuters that the president-elect’s comments reflect a bipartisan urgency to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

“I think the president-elect’s statement reinforces that,” Blinken said, noting these goals are shared by both administrations.