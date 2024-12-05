Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Trump’s Middle East Envoy Headed to Israel, Qatar for Gaza Cease-fire Talks, Sources Say
Donald Trump arrives with Benjamin Netanyahu( R) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2020. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s Middle East Envoy Headed to Israel, Qatar for Gaza Cease-fire Talks, Sources Say

The Media Line Staff
12/05/2024

US President-elect Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy has initiated diplomatic efforts in Qatar and Israel to facilitate a cease-fire in Gaza, traveling to both countries to secure the release of hostages before the incoming White House takes over on January 20, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters.  

Steve Witkoff, a real estate investor with strong business ties in Israel and the Gulf but no formal diplomatic experience, met with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in late November and aims to build on ongoing but so far unsuccessful efforts led by Biden’s administration, Qatar, and Egypt.  

While Biden’s team will remain the primary US negotiator, the incoming envoy’s discussions signal Qatar’s reengagement as a mediator after temporarily stepping back, the source said.  

Hamas negotiators are also expected to return to Doha for further talks as well, the source alleged, noting that there are plans for new talks, but “no specific date has been set.”  

While Biden’s team has not directly coordinated with Witkoff, they see his efforts as exploratory and an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the key issues, according to a US official. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

In a post on the Truth Social platform on Monday, Trump warned of “hell to pay” if the hostages were not freed before his inauguration. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Reuters that the president-elect’s comments reflect a bipartisan urgency to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal.  

“I think the president-elect’s statement reinforces that,” Blinken said, noting these goals are shared by both administrations. 

News Updates
Antony Blinken
Cease-fire
Donald Trump
Israel
Qatar
Steve Witkoff
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods