Turkey Detains 19 Suspects in Islamic State Funding Scheme

Turkey on Friday arrested 19 people suspected of financing the Islamic State group, Demirören News Agency reported. Five additional suspects were still on the run, according to the report. The Istanbul attorney general’s office carried out the investigation after social media surveillance revealed a scheme in which more than 900 individual contributors were providing Islamic State with funding of more than 8 million Turkish liras ($460,000), Demirören said. The money was transferred into Syria from Turkey’s southernmost border province of Hatay. Turkey says that Islamic State is responsible for a spate of deadly attacks in the country since 2015.