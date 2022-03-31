Turkey Ready To Ensure Ukraine’s Security After Peace Deal, Erdogan Says

Turkey has ready to serve as one of the countries that ensures Ukraine’s security after a peace deal is struck with Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan reportedly said. Erdogan made the comment on Thursday on a flight from Uzbekistan, Reuters reported citing Turkish broadcaster NTV. Erdogan also said that he would again offer to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin for face-to-face talks.

Turkey is currently participating in mediating the conflict. On Tuesday, Turkey hosted Ukrainian and Russian mediators for talks on ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Israel, and NATO members Canada and Poland also have been named by Ukraine as countries that could give security guarantees under a peace deal. Turkey shares maritime borders on the Black Sea with both Ukraine and Russia.

Meanwhile, Erdogan said on Thursday that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is under sanctions by the United Kingdom and other European countries due to his close relationship with Putin, was part of the Russian delegation at peace talks in Istanbul and is working to put an end to the fighting.