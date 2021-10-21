Turkish Intelligence Arrests 15 Accused Mossad Spies

Turkey’s Sabah newspaper first reported on Thursday that Turkish intelligence forces arrested 15 people working on behalf of Israel’s Mossad secret service agency. The suspects, divided into five cells of three people each and all said to be Arabs, were arrested in four separate provinces in a covert operation on October 7, according to the report. The cells had been shadowed for about a year.

The cells were providing the Mossad with information on Turkish college students and foreign students attending universities in Turkey, especially those who could work in the defense industry in the future, according to the report. Hamas has a base of operations in Turkey. The network also conducted research on organizations and associations operating in Turkey.

The spies, who had face-to-face meetings with Mossad officials abroad, were paid tens of thousands of dollars and euros, according to Sabah. They are expected to be indicted following a thorough investigation, the newspaper reported.