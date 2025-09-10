UAE Bars Israeli Defense Firms From Dubai Expo Following Strike in Qatar 

The United Arab Emirates has blocked Israeli defense companies from participating in a major security exhibition in Dubai, a decision that Israeli officials view as a direct response to the strike on Hamas leadership in Doha earlier this week.

The notice was delivered on Wednesday morning to Israel’s Defense Ministry and simultaneously to executives of defense industries in the country. Officially, the UAE attributed the move to “security concerns,” but Israeli defense officials said they believe the measure is intended as a rebuke over the Qatar operation.

The Dubai Airshow, a high-profile defense and aviation exhibition, has been a regular platform for Israeli firms in recent years. Their absence this year marks a setback for Israel’s defense industry, which has sought to expand its reach in the Gulf region.

At the same time, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed traveled to Doha to meet Qatari leaders in a show of solidarity. Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are also expected to visit.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed sharply condemned Israel’s strike, calling it a “treacherous” and “cowardly” act that violated international law and Qatar’s sovereignty. “The UAE stands in solidarity with Qatar and supports all measures to protect its security,” he said.

The strike damaged a villa in Doha, which Qatari security forces quickly sealed off. The condition of the Hamas leaders who were targeted remains uncertain. Hamas claimed that its negotiating team had not been harmed, declaring that “the Israeli assassination attempt failed,” though it offered no evidence.

Israeli defense and intelligence officials expressed doubt that the strike had fully achieved its objectives. Two senior sources admitted pessimism, saying available information suggested that most of the intended targets may have survived.

Meanwhile, Israeli defense industry personnel attending an arms exhibition in Poland reported being questioned by local authorities about their military and reserve service, adding to the sense of heightened scrutiny abroad following Israel’s regional operations.