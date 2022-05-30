UAE, Egypt, Jordan Sign Industrial Partnership To Enhance Economic Growth

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan signed an Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Growth in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The partnership will facilitate cooperation and economic growth in sectors including food and agriculture, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, textiles, minerals, and petrochemicals. It will include joint industrial projects between the countries which will promote economic growth and industrial integration and enable them to achieve economic and industrial self-sufficiency.

The combined industrial capacity of the three countries represents some 26% of the total industrial capacity in the Middle East and North Africa region, Al Arabiya reported.