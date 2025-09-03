UN Report Says Iran Expanded Nuclear Stockpile Before Israeli Strikes

The United Nations nuclear watchdog reported Wednesday that Iran expanded its uranium stockpile enriched close to weapons-grade levels in the days leading up to Israel’s June 13 military offensive on Iranian nuclear and military facilities. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Iran held 440.9 kilograms of uranium enriched up to 60% by that date, a rise of 32.3 kilograms since its May assessment. That amount is far more than the estimated 42 kilograms needed to make one atomic bomb if enriched further to 90%.

The IAEA report stated that inspectors have not had access to Iran’s facilities since the outbreak of hostilities and have been unable to verify Iran’s nuclear material for more than two months, calling the situation “a matter of serious concern.” Overall, Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile totaled 9,874.9 kilograms as of June 13.

Israel and the United States carried out strikes in June, with Washington later deploying bunker-buster bombs against nuclear sites on June 22. Israel has insisted it cannot allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear activities are peaceful.

On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law halting all cooperation with the IAEA, further limiting inspections. Since then, the only monitored site has been the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, operated with Russian assistance.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi urged that “technical modalities to enable the full resumption of Agency inspection should be concluded without delay.” Talks between Iran and the agency continue, but Tehran has proposed a new arrangement requiring case-by-case approval for inspections.

The report was issued as France, Germany, and the United Kingdom initiated the process of restoring UN sanctions on Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal’s “snapback” mechanism, which could take effect later this month unless diplomacy makes progress.