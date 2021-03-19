UN Security Council Condemns Houthi Attacks on Marib, Saudi Arabia

The United Nations Security Council condemned the intensification of Houthi attacks on the Yemeni city of Marib and the Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Security Council said the escalation in Marib “threatens efforts to secure a political settlement when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict.”

In a statement, the 15-member council also condemned cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia and said the escalation in Marib “threatens efforts to secure a political settlement when the international community is increasingly united to end the conflict.”

The statement also condemned the use of child fighters in Marib and “expressed concern over the dire economic and humanitarian situation, and emphasized the importance of facilitating humanitarian assistance as well as the movement of fuel ships into Hodeidah port.”

Commercial fuel imports into Hodeidah port had been blocked since January. Hodeidah port is the main receiving point for food imports into Yemen as well as shipments of humanitarian aid.