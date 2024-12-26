UN Urges Timely Israeli Pullout From South Lebanon, Cites Cease-fire Violations

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for Israel to adhere to its agreed withdrawal from southern Lebanon, citing alleged violations of the US-brokered cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah. The truce, effective since November 27, mandates a phased pullout of Israeli forces and the relocation of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River.

In a statement, UNIFIL expressed concern over the continued destruction of residential areas, farmland, and infrastructure in south Lebanon by Israeli forces, calling this a breach of UN Resolution 1701, which underpins the cease-fire.

“UNIFIL continues to urge the timely withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (in place of Hezbollah) in southern Lebanon, alongside the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path toward peace,” the peacekeeping force said.

The cease-fire followed over a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, marking the deadliest confrontation since their 2006 conflict. Under the truce, both sides are prohibited from conducting offensive operations, with Israel given 60 days to complete its withdrawal.