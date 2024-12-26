This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Urges Timely Israeli Pullout From South Lebanon, Cites Cease-fire Violations
The flag of Lebanon is painted on a destroyed structure in the village of Weiss El Jabal as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border in Northern Israel on November 27, 2024. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

UN Urges Timely Israeli Pullout From South Lebanon, Cites Cease-fire Violations

The Media Line Staff
12/26/2024

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has called for Israel to adhere to its agreed withdrawal from southern Lebanon, citing alleged violations of the US-brokered cease-fire agreement with Hezbollah. The truce, effective since November 27, mandates a phased pullout of Israeli forces and the relocation of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River.

In a statement, UNIFIL expressed concern over the continued destruction of residential areas, farmland, and infrastructure in south Lebanon by Israeli forces, calling this a breach of UN Resolution 1701, which underpins the cease-fire.

“UNIFIL continues to urge the timely withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces (in place of Hezbollah) in southern Lebanon, alongside the full implementation of Resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path toward peace,” the peacekeeping force said.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The cease-fire followed over a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, marking the deadliest confrontation since their 2006 conflict. Under the truce, both sides are prohibited from conducting offensive operations, with Israel given 60 days to complete its withdrawal.

News Updates
Cease-fire
Hezbollah
Israel
Lebanon
UNIFIL
United Nations
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods