US Ambassador Huckabee Announces Tucker Carlson Interview To Counter Misinformation

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced Monday that he will participate in an interview with controversial conservative commentator Tucker Carlson in an effort to challenge “misinformation.”

The interview is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

“I figure instead of him talking about me, he should talk to me,” Huckabee said during a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations meeting in Jerusalem.

Ambassador Huckabee expressed his intention to debate Carlson as a chance to deal with media distortions head-on: “We do not change the narrative by being silent in the face of misinformation,” Huckabee said. “We change the narrative by pushing back. Silence is agreement. It is why some of the horrific things in history have happened, because people were silent in the face of blood libels and lies.”

Before President Trump appointed him ambassador, Huckabee was an ordained Baptist minister, a former presidential candidate, and a long-time advocate for Israel.

Carlson, a former host on Fox News, has recently given fierce criticism of Israel and of Christians who support the Jewish state. In an interview in October 2025, Carlson described Christian Zionists as “the people I despise most in the world,” a remark that triggered outrage until he partially walked back the comments in other podcasts.

Nick Fuentes, who has publicly admitted his admiration for Adolf Hitler, was interviewed by Carlson, and the former Fox host has suggested that pro-Israel policies in American politics is driven by an outsized “psychological influence” of Israel’s supporters, describing pro-Israel advocates with language that echoes stereotypes about Jewish power and manipulation.

In addition, Stop Antisemitism, a Washington-based group, declared that Carlson was “Antisemite of the Year” in2025 for his relentless criticism of Israel and invocation of Jewish stereotypes.