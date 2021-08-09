US Announces $165 Million in New Aid for Yemen

The United States will provide $165 million in new humanitarian aid to Yemen. Tim Lenderking, the US Special Envoy for Yemen, made the announcement on Monday, and called on other countries to do the same. The money will be channeled through the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, which began operating again in northern Yemen after a one-year shutdown by the Houthis, which control the area.

“We are supporting efforts to prevent famine which is again becoming a very real threat,” Lenderking said. “The announcement today I hope will generate further announcements.”

The United Nations have warned that Yemen could suffer the worst famine in decades it does not receive $4 billion in aid for 2021.