This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US DoE, Universities Settle Federal Anti-Arab and Antisemitic Harassment Suits
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators face off in front of the entrance of Columbia University in New York on April 22, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

US DoE, Universities Settle Federal Anti-Arab and Antisemitic Harassment Suits

The Media Line Staff
01/09/2025

The US Department of Education announced a settlement with Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday following federal complaints of discrimination and harassment targeting individuals of Arab and Jewish ancestry on campus.

Under the settlement, the university will review its anti-harassment policies and provide training to staff and students to address discrimination based on ancestry and ethnicity. A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins confirmed the agreement, stating that “discrimination of any kind, including antisemitism and anti-Arab bias, is not only at odds with university policy, but is also antithetical to our most fundamental values.”

The settlement comes after the university received 99 complaints of harassment between October 2023 and May 2024, according to the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights. Reports included allegations of professors using slurs against Arabs and Palestinians and students displaying antisemitic imagery during protests.

One incident reportedly involved a professor stating, “Those brutal Arabs will, God willing, pay a price like never before.” In another, a protester displayed a swastika while expressing support for Hamas.

The complaints arose amid heightened tensions on US campuses following Israel’s military campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ deadly October 7, 2023, attack. Rights groups have reported rising antisemitic, anti-Arab, and Islamophobic incidents during this period.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Johns Hopkins joins other universities, including the University of California and Rutgers, in settling similar complaints with the Education Department. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits racial discrimination in federally funded education programs.

News Updates
anti-Arab
antisemitic
Arab
Hamas
Islamophobic
Israel
Jewish
Johns Hopkins University
US
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods