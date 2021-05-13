US, European Airlines Cancel Flights to Israel

Several major US and European airlines have canceled flights to Israel as rockets continue to be aimed at the south and center of the country.

Among the airlines that have suspended flying in to Israel are Austrian Airlines, British Airways and Lufthansa in Europe and United Airlines and Delta in the US.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority announced that all commercial flights scheduled to arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport are being redirected to Ramon Airport in Eilat. Flights scheduled to travel out of Israel will leave from Ben Gurion Airport as scheduled. El Al, Israel’s flagship air carrier, is continuing to fly both in and out of Israel, and said it would aid flights as needed to help bring Israelis stranded abroad to get home.