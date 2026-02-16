US Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene Meets Bethlehem Mayor, Raises Claims of Christian Persecution

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene met with Bethlehem Mayor Maher Canawati in the West Bank on Sunday, using the visit to accuse regional actors of targeting Christian communities, while local officials emphasized the city’s fragile religious and economic landscape.

During the meeting in Bethlehem, Greene framed her visit as a fact-finding trip focused on religious freedom, arguing that Christian communities in the Holy Land face growing pressure. The American congresswoman, a conservative Republican from Georgia known for strong support among Christian nationalist voters, has frequently tied Middle East policy to faith-based advocacy.

Canawati, himself a Christian leader in the historic Palestinian city, has long appealed to international partners to protect Bethlehem’s shrinking Christian population and preserve what he calls the “living stones” of the Holy Land—local believers who sustain the area’s religious identity. The mayor has previously warned that economic hardship, political tensions, and emigration are eroding the Christian presence in the birthplace of Jesus.

Greene’s comments, which included criticism of alleged discrimination against Christians, drew attention because they came at a time of heightened political sensitivity across the region. Palestinian officials and church leaders have often pointed to travel restrictions, declining tourism, and ongoing conflict as major drivers of Christian emigration, while Israeli officials frequently counter that Israel guarantees freedom of worship and protects holy sites.

The meeting also carried diplomatic overtones. US lawmakers visiting Bethlehem traditionally balance outreach to Israeli and Palestinian figures, and Greene’s appearance signaled an effort to appeal to faith-based audiences back home, where evangelical voters remain deeply invested in the future of the Holy Land.

Analysts note that Christian communities across Israel and the Palestinian territories have faced competing pressures—from security concerns and economic instability to political narratives promoted abroad. Bethlehem’s leadership has repeatedly sought foreign investment and pilgrim tourism to stabilize the city’s economy and preserve its diverse religious heritage.