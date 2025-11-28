‘Where is Imran Khan?’: Supporters, Family, Seek Health Updates Amid Social Media Rumors 

Pakistan’s social media has been abuzz for the past two days with conflicting reports about former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While many users speculated that Khan had been moved from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to another location, others claimed that he had died while in custody.

The rumors gained traction following a statement from Khan’s elder sister, Aleema Khan, who said she had received no information about her brother for the past three weeks and was not allowed to meet him despite a court order.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi held sit-ins outside Adiala Jail on Nov. 27-28, demanding access for family, lawyers and doctors as required by court rulings.

In response to the rumors circulating on social media, the prison authorities stated that Khan is in perfect health and is being provided with all facilities allowed under prison rules as well as those ordered by the court.

Kasim Khan, the elder son of Imran Khan, expressed his grave concerns about his father’s health and posted on his X account: “For the past six weeks, he has been kept in solitary confinement in a death cell with zero transparency. His sisters have been denied every visit, even with clear court orders allowing access. There have been no phone calls, no meetings, and no proof of life.”

Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, for more than two years after being sentenced by an accountability court in the £190 million ($232 million) case.

Despite PTI members gathering outside the jail on the weekly visitation day, they were not allowed to meet with Khan.

Most of the accounts spreading rumors or conflicting information about Khan, including claims about his possible death, on social media appear to be operating from India or Afghanistan.

PTI has demanded that the government clarify Khan’s health status.

In a detailed statement on X, PTI said: “Rumors regarding the well-being of former Prime Minister Imran Khan are being spread through Afghan and Indian media platforms and accounts on foreign social networking websites.”

The statement added: “An official, transparent and formal statement regarding Chairman Imran Khan’s health, safety and current status should be issued, and investigations should be conducted against those spreading such dangerous and sensitive rumors.”

Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US diplomat, also expressed worries and stated, “I am amazed by the behavior of the establishment. For a month, the most popular political party in the country, and his family would like to reliably know Imran Khan’s condition in prison including whether he is dead or alive. The establishment is refusing to transparently accommodate them. Shocking.”