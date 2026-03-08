Women Make Up 50% of IDF Air Defense Combat Soldiers During Operation Roaring Lion

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released new figures on Saturday highlighting the role of female soldiers across its ranks as military operations continue under Operation Roaring Lion, reporting that women now make up 50% of the Air Defense solders and more than one-fifth of the total combat force and serve in the vast majority of military positions.

According to the data, women account for about 21.2% of the IDF’s combat personnel, a sharp rise from 7.2% in 2015. The figures represent what the military described as “a threefold increase in the proportion of female combat soldiers” over the past decade. Overall, more than 90% of positions in the military are now open to women.

The military said female soldiers are participating across operational arenas during the current campaign, both in combat units and supporting roles. Women currently comprise roughly 20% of all reservists mobilized for Operation Roaring Lion.

Women also make up a substantial share of career personnel. As of 2025, they represent about 35% of those serving in long-term military careers. Among senior ranks, women account for approximately 24% of lieutenant colonels and about 15% of colonels.

In the Israeli Air Force, women are heavily represented in the Air Defense Array, where they constitute roughly half of all combat soldiers. The service has also mobilized about 5,000 female reservists since the start of the operation. In addition, about 130 female aircrew combat personnel have been engaged in operational missions during the campaign.

The Israeli Navy reported that female personnel are serving in both command and operational roles during the operation. About 25 female officers who completed the naval officers’ course are currently taking part in missions, while approximately 130 female naval combat soldiers are deployed aboard missile ships.

Women also hold key positions in operational planning and intelligence roles within the naval force. The military said they make up around 40% of personnel involved in intelligence, planning, command, and fire-direction duties in the Navy.

In the C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate, women represent more than 40% of the combat soldiers serving in the Electronic Warfare Battalion of the Sapir (Spear) Brigade.