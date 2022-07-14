2022 World Games: MENA Medals Mostly Martial

Middle Eastern athletes at the 2022 World Games, now underway in Birmingham, Alabama, have so far won 12 medals, eight of which are for martial arts (seven in karate, one in sumo).

Sixteen MENA region countries are among the 110 countries, territories, and nations that sent athletes to compete in the 11th World Games, an ongoing international multi-sport event, meant for sports, or disciplines or events within a sport, that were not contested in the Olympic Games.

The winningest Middle Eastern country at the Games so far is Egypt, which has won three gold medals (Abdalla Abdelaziz in karate, men’s kumite 75 kg; Youssef Badawy in karate, men’s kumite 84 kg; and Abdelrahman El-Sefy in sumo, men’s lightweight) along with a silver (Ahlam Youssef in karate, women’s kumite 55 kg) and a bronze (Taha Tarek in karate, Men’s kumite +84 kg).

Israel has won three medals, all by one athlete – rhythmic gymnast Daria Atamanov – who picked up two golds (in the ball and ribbon events) and a silver (for clubs).

Her remarkable performances put Israel at the top of the table in rhythmic gymnastics, followed by Italy and Bulgaria. Last month, she won a gold medal at the 2022 European Championships, in Tel Aviv.

Ayoub Anis Helassa, the only athlete sent to the Games from Algeria, took gold in karate in the men’s kumite 60 kg category.

Morocco’s Nabil Ech-chaabi won a silver medal in karate, men’s kumite 84 kg.

Chehinez Jemi, the sole athlete from Tunisia, is taking home a bronze medal for karate, women’s kumite +68 kg.

And finally, Abdulbari Al-Qubaisi, from the United Arab Emirates, won a bronze medal in air sports for the canopy piloting event.