2nd Israel National Lockdown Slowly Winding Down

Israel entered its second phase of reopening on Sunday, as elementary schools returned to partial activity and synagogues, beauty parlors and national parks were opened to the public under certain restrictions. While the government decrees permit only 20 students in each classroom, parents and health officials point in frustration to the inconsistent decision of allowing all students to mix together on school buses and during afterschool activities. As the second national lockdown, begun six weeks ago, continues to wind down, coronavirus cases have remained low, with only 409 patients in serious condition and a test positivity rate of just over 2%, down from over 15% a month ago. Students and hairdressers weren’t the only demographics returning to action this weekend as tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets Saturday night for the weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The protesters, spread across the country and centered in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, called for Netanyahu’s resignation over his alleged mishandling of the pandemic, as well as for his standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.