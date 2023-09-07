Donate
A Half-Century Since the Munich Massacre Rewrote the Book on Terror
Graves of five victims of the Munich massacre at the Kiryat Shaul Cemetery, Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 15, 2012. (L-R) André Spitzer, Mark Slavin, Eliezer Halfin, Kehat Shorr and Amitzur Schapira. (David Shay/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Munich Massacre
Black September
Israeli Olympic team
international terrorism
Munich Olympics

Michael Friedson
09/07/2023

September 5 and 6 marked the 51st anniversary of the infamous “Munich Massacre,” a pivotal event that transformed the landscape of international terrorism. In the dead of night, eight individuals dressed in tracksuits—seemingly appropriate attire for the Olympic Village—entered the area. However, their duffel bags were laden with assault rifles and grenades, revealing lethal intentions. Over the next 20 hours, the world watched in horror as the Olympic Games were compromised by terrorists from the Black September faction of Fatah, the largest constituent political organization within the Palestine Liberation Organization. The attack culminated in the deaths of 11 hostages from the Israeli Olympic team, a West German police officer, and five of the Black September assailants. Most analysts at the time agreed that the harrowing episode, which was broadcast in real time, would forever change the way terrorism was discussed, negotiated, and factored into international politics.

Along with providing the first global telecast of terrorism in action, the incident forced officials from multiple sectors to make urgent decisions that would later become standard protocol. The initial dilemma was whether to halt the Olympic Games as the crisis unfolded; a decision that was made just eight hours into the siege. The next challenge involved determining what details to disclose, and when, given the security concerns and an ongoing rescue mission. These newly established standards emerged ironically during an Olympic event that West German organizers had hoped would erase the lingering dark shadow of Adolf Hitler and his 1936 Olympiad.

 

