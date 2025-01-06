This holiday, press!

ADL Report on Islamist Extremism Proves Chillingly Accurate
Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies work the scene on Bourbon Street after 14 people were killed when a person drove into the crowd in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

ADL Report on Islamist Extremism Proves Chillingly Accurate

Steven Ganot
01/06/2025

Shira Dicker reports on the New Year’s Eve terror attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, where Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a truck into a crowd, killing 14 and injuring over 30. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) labeled the attack the deadliest Islamist terror incident in the US since the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. Jabbar, a US Army veteran, declared allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) in a manifesto recorded before the attack.

Authorities are investigating Jabbar’s connections, while the FBI noted he was “inspired by” IS rather than directly linked. This attack, coupled with a New Year’s Day Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas that may or may not be connected, highlights the growing threat of Islamist extremism in the US, as noted in a recent ADL report. The ADL’s Darryl Coulon called for vigilance, emphasizing the anti-Jewish ideology in Islamist propaganda. Jabbar, a US citizen and Army reservist, had previously served in Afghanistan and struggled with personal and ideological conflicts.

As investigations unfold, questions remain about the broader implications of such attacks. Dicker concludes by quoting Coulon, who warns of the growing threat Islamist terrorism poses to America. Read Shira Dicker’s full article for an in-depth analysis.

