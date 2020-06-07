Afghans Fume over Video Showing Refugees Burnt to Death in Iran

Citizens in Afghanistan have taken to social media to express outrage over a viral video showing a car full of refugees set ablaze from gunshots fired by Iranian police. Kabul confirmed that three Afghans were killed and four others injured in the incident. In the footage, which the Afghan government said was authentic, a boy can be seen escaping the burning car while begging for water. The youngster’s plea “Give me some water, I am burning” was widely circulated online and has been adopted as a call to action by rights groups. Tehran has denied any wrongdoing and said police fired on the vehicle because it was suspected of carrying undocumented migrants and drugs. The occurrence comes just weeks after Afghan officials accused Iranian border guards of drowning 45 migrant workers by forcing them at gunpoint into a river.