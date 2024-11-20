Arab Entrepreneurs in Israel Navigate Conflict To Drive Business Innovation

In a detailed report by Giorgia Valente for The Media Line, three Arab Israeli entrepreneurs share their journeys of building businesses that address societal and economic challenges within their communities, even as conflict poses significant obstacles. Ahdab Serhan, founder of ShoppyFit, combines AI and 3D technology to revolutionize online shopping experiences with a virtual fitting service available in Arabic, Hebrew, and English. Hasan Abbasi, a former Google engineer, created HAAT Delivery to provide food delivery in Arab towns with poor infrastructure, growing his company to serve 40 Arab cities and employ 4,000 couriers. Meanwhile, Imad Telhami founded Babcom, a call center and software development firm, which employs a diverse workforce and champions inclusivity.

The report highlights both the strides made by Arab entrepreneurs in high-tech and the systemic hurdles they face, including limited access to resources, societal biases, and the economic impact of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Educational advancements are paving the way for greater participation, particularly for Arab women, but disparities in employment and wages persist. Telhami, Abbasi, and Serhan emphasize the importance of resilience, innovation, and networking to inspire future Arab entrepreneurs.

Valente’s piece showcases the potential of Arab-led ventures to drive economic inclusion and innovation in Israel. Read the full article to explore these inspiring stories in greater depth.