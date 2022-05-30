Archaeologists Find Part of 2,000-Year-Old Jerusalem Aqueduct

Israeli archaeologists have unearthed part of a 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied water to ancient Jerusalem, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Sunday. The segment was found in what is today the neighborhood of East Talpiot, also known as Armon Hanatziv (“Governor’s Palace,” so named because, under the British Mandate, the high commissioner’s headquarters was located here). The low-level aqueduct, which operated alongside a high-level one, follows a 13-mile (21-kilometer) route from Solomon’s Pools south of Bethlehem in the West Bank to Jerusalem’s Old City. It was Jerusalem’s main source of water from Roman times until the early British Mandate, about 100 years ago, when it was replaced by electric pumps, the IAA noted.