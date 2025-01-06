This holiday season, give to:

Art and Resilience: Israeli Exhibitions Confront the Impact of War
British Israeli artist Sam Griffin paints for the "Second Draft" exhibit. (Jerusalem Biennale)

Art and Resilience: Israeli Exhibitions Confront the Impact of War

Steven Ganot
01/06/2025

The Media Line’s culture reporter, Veronica Neifakh, explores three powerful Israeli art exhibitions that use creativity to process the trauma of war: “Second Draft,” “Kuma: The Art of Eitan Rosenzweig,” and “War Decorations.” These exhibits, featuring deeply personal works, reflect the pain and resilience of artists affected by conflict.

British Israeli artist Sam Griffin’s “Second Draft” draws from his time as a reservist in Gaza, portraying war’s quiet tension through haunting landscapes. Eitan Rosenzweig’s posthumous exhibition, “Kuma,” showcases his monumental scroll and artwork, honoring a life cut short in battle. Tal Mazliach’s “War Decorations” captures the raw emotions of the October 7 Hamas attack, offering vivid canvases that juxtapose beauty with fear.

Curators emphasize the transformative role of art in helping individuals and communities heal. Griffin’s work sheds light on the transition from soldier to civilian life, while Rosenzweig’s exhibition preserves his legacy as an artist and soldier. Mazliach’s pieces, created in the aftermath of her rescue, provide a personal testimony of survival. Neifakh highlights how these exhibitions contribute to national and global conversations about war, memory, and resilience. For a deeper look into these compelling stories, read Veronica Neifakh’s full article.

