Assad’s Collapse Reshapes Middle East as Israel Eyes New Threats
Syrians living in Lebanon and Lebanese people, celebrate in Saida, Lebanon after sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria collapses on Sunday when, the capital fell out of the hands of regime control on December 8, 2024. (Mohammad Abushama/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
12/09/2024

In her insightful report, Keren Setton examines the sweeping regional implications of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s fall, reshaping Middle Eastern dynamics. For Israel, Assad’s ouster signals the collapse of the Iranian “ring of fire” strategy, which sought to encircle the Jewish state with hostile forces. While some Israeli analysts view Assad’s departure as a strategic victory, they caution that Syria’s fragmentation into factions, including extremist groups, presents new challenges along the shared border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has tightened security, deploying forces to the buffer zone and restricting civilian access in border areas. Experts like Dr. Udi Balanga and Dr. Dina Lisnyansky highlight the complexities Israel faces in navigating relationships with Syria’s diverse factions, ranging from secular elements to extremist Islamist groups. Lisnyansky underscores Turkey’s growing influence, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backs anti-Assad forces, potentially altering the region’s balance of power.

Setton notes that while Assad’s fall weakens Iran’s influence in Syria and its ability to arm Hezbollah, Tehran may hasten its nuclear ambitions in response to these setbacks. Israel remains vigilant, with recent airstrikes targeting Syria’s chemical weapons facilities.

This pivotal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics, detailed comprehensively by Setton, underscores a region in flux, with Israel adapting to both opportunities and threats. Read her full article for an in-depth analysis.

