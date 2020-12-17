This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Awaiting Vaccines, Israel Heads for 3rd Shutdown 
Mideast Daily News
vaccines
coronavirus
Nachman Ash
closure

Awaiting Vaccines, Israel Heads for 3rd Shutdown 

Uri Cohen
12/17/2020

Israeli citizens received some conflicting pandemic-related news on Thursday, as the nation’s so-called coronavirus czar, Nachman Ash, projected that in less than six months, no mask-wearing would be necessary, while health department officials warned that a third national lockdown will be imposed in the coming days. According to Ash, if vaccinations are indeed administered as planned and at least 60% of the population gets inoculated, then by May 2021 wearing protective gear in public will not be required. Yet updated infection figures published several hours later proved that until vaccines do arrive, Israel is headed for some dark times. The number of new infections, serious cases and test positivity rates have all shot up in recent days, surpassing the government’s benchmarks for initiating yet another total closure. In a matter of days, Israelis will once again be forced to shutter their businesses and stay at home.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.