Bear Brouhaha Blocks Baghdad-Bound Boeing
Bear Brouhaha Blocks Baghdad-Bound Boeing

Steven Ganot
08/07/2023

A bear’s escape from its crate in the cargo hold of an Iraqi Airways plane resulted in a departure delay from Dubai Airport, sparking both passenger frustration and a flurry of social media activity. In response, Iraq’s prime minister has initiated an investigation into the incident. While a video clip showed the plane’s captain apologizing for the delay, the airline maintained that transportation procedures for the bear adhered to standards set by the International Air Transport Association. Although Iraqi Airways stated the bear was en route from Baghdad to Dubai, another video source claimed the aircraft was delayed going to Baghdad and asked passengers to leave until the situation was settled. An Iraqi Airways representative confirmed to The Associated Press that the bear was indeed bound for Baghdad but withheld information regarding the animal’s owner. Owning predatory animals has become a status symbol among affluent Iraqis, challenging authorities in their efforts to safeguard wildlife. Baghdad’s police have previously urged residents to help curb the trend of exotic animals being either released into the city or used in exclusive cuisine.

