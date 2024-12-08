Coalition Offensive Brings Down Assad in 12 Days

As the reporter who wrote this article, documenting the swift collapse of Bashar Assad’s government in Syria was a significant opportunity to shed light on this turning point in a 13-year conflict. Beginning on November 27, opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a well-coordinated offensive that captured key cities, culminating in the fall of Damascus on December 8. Assad’s regime, weakened by corruption, overextension, and wavering support from allies like Iran and Russia, crumbled under pressure. Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali has expressed willingness to cooperate with the new authorities, while Assad’s fate remains uncertain amid reports of his possible flight from the country.

The article explores the factors behind this rapid offensive, including the tactical disarray of Assad’s forces, the regional and international dynamics at play, and the role of allied groups like the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed factions. It also examines the broader implications for Syria’s future, including the risk of extremist resurgence and the challenges of governance under HTS.

This historic moment reshapes the Syrian political landscape and raises crucial questions about the path ahead. I invite you to read the full article for a deeper understanding of this pivotal event and its far-reaching consequences.