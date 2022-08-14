Day-old Lion Cubs Go on Display at Gaza City Zoo

Newborn lion cubs were put on display at a zoo in Gaza City, a day after they were born to a mother lion who had in the past suffered miscarriages. Children who visited the small Nama Zoo on Saturday were permitted to pet the day-old cubs, which each weighed about 700 grams, or under two pounds. The zoo, which is home to birds, monkeys, deer, foxes, wolves and hyenas, is run by a private charity, allowing it to better care for its animals. Private zoos have had a harder time caring for its animals, leading some to starve to death and others to be killed by airstrikes in the coastal strip. Some large animals were evacuated by rescue organizations to animal sanctuaries in other countries.Employees present three newly born lion cubs at Nama Zoo in Gaza City, on August 12, 2022. (Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images)