Dozens Poisoned in Chlorine Gas Leak Following Truck Accident in Iran

A chlorine gas leak in Iran’s Isfahan province on Sunday poisoned 60 people after a semitrailer truck carrying chlorine cylinders overturned on a road in Shahreza County, roughly 80 kilometers south of Isfahan, the provincial capital. The accident, which occurred around 1:40 p.m. local time, led to the immediate deployment of rescue teams to contain the situation, said Mansour Shishehforoush, director-general of the provincial crisis management department.

The chlorine exposure resulted in pulmonary issues for nearby residents, requiring all affected individuals to be rushed to medical facilities for treatment. Shishehforoush stated that swift action was taken by the provincial crisis management team, alongside the Red Crescent Society, traffic police, and law enforcement units, to ensure the safety of the area. Efforts focused on containing the toxic gas, providing medical assistance, and reopening the affected road to traffic.

Chlorine gas incidents can pose serious health risks, as the substance, commonly used for water purification and other industrial processes, becomes highly dangerous when released in high concentrations. Past incidents involving industrial gas leaks in Iran underscore the need for rapid crisis response measures to protect public health and safety.