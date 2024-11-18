Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dozens Poisoned in Chlorine Gas Leak Following Truck Accident in Iran

Dozens Poisoned in Chlorine Gas Leak Following Truck Accident in Iran

Steven Ganot
11/18/2024

A chlorine gas leak in Iran’s Isfahan province on Sunday poisoned 60 people after a semitrailer truck carrying chlorine cylinders overturned on a road in Shahreza County, roughly 80 kilometers south of Isfahan, the provincial capital. The accident, which occurred around 1:40 p.m. local time, led to the immediate deployment of rescue teams to contain the situation, said Mansour Shishehforoush, director-general of the provincial crisis management department.

The chlorine exposure resulted in pulmonary issues for nearby residents, requiring all affected individuals to be rushed to medical facilities for treatment. Shishehforoush stated that swift action was taken by the provincial crisis management team, alongside the Red Crescent Society, traffic police, and law enforcement units, to ensure the safety of the area. Efforts focused on containing the toxic gas, providing medical assistance, and reopening the affected road to traffic.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Chlorine gas incidents can pose serious health risks, as the substance, commonly used for water purification and other industrial processes, becomes highly dangerous when released in high concentrations. Past incidents involving industrial gas leaks in Iran underscore the need for rapid crisis response measures to protect public health and safety.

Mideast Daily News
Chlorine Gas
Iran
Isfahan
Mansour Shishehforoush
Shahreza County
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods