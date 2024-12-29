This holiday season, give to:

Envoy Cotler-Wunsh to TML: Fighting Antisemitism Requires Clarity and Leadership
Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism. (Screenshot: The Media Line)

Steven Ganot
12/29/2024

In an exclusive interview with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism, discusses the evolving threat of antisemitism, which she describes as “an ever-mutating virus.” Cotler-Wunsh, who assumed her position shortly before the October 7 attacks, highlights how antisemitism has infiltrated the human rights discourse, weaponizing international law against Israel and its supporters. Drawing parallels with historical examples, she explains how initiatives like the 1975 UN resolution equating Zionism with racism laid the groundwork for today’s challenges.

Cotler-Wunsh emphasizes the urgency of adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism as a proactive step to combat hate. She points out the complicity of international institutions, mainstream media, and even university campuses in perpetuating double standards against Jews and the Jewish state.

Criticizing the media for failures like inaccurate reporting on Gaza, she stresses the role of leadership in countering antisemitism. Cotler-Wunsh also calls for global solidarity, urging non-Jews to recognize antisemitism as a broader human rights issue.

Read Felice Friedson’s full article on The Media Line and view the video interview to understand Cotler-Wunsh’s insights and the stakes involved in fighting this “eighth war front.”

