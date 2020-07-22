Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey

Erdoğan Tightening Stranglehold on Social Media

Michael Friedson
07/22/2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is moving to tighten what is already a stranglehold on media, this time focusing on social media. The latest move is being carried out by his ruling party, which is submitting legislation that would require social media companies that have 1 million or more users per day to establish a formal legal presence in the country. This requirement would give jurisdiction to the Turkish courts to deal with any complaints, which could have significant legal ramifications for the companies and their local employees. Erdoğan is reportedly reacting to tweets he said were insulting to his family. The penalties are severe, including a loss of up to 90% of a company’s bandwidth.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.