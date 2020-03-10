EU, Turkey Agree to Review 2016 Migrant Deal

The European Union and Turkey have agreed to review a 2016 pact that mitigated the flow of migrants to the continent. Under that agreement, Brussels had offered Ankara up to nearly $7 billion in aid for some 3.7 million Syrian refugees that Turkey hosts, in addition to fast-tracking the country’s prospective EU membership. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Brussels on Monday for talks with European Council President Charles Michel, who thereafter confirmed that officials would “in the next days… clarify the implementation of the deal between Turkey and the EU to be certain that we are on the same page.” The latest compromise comes amid a dispute over Ankara’s recent decision to stop preventing migrants from reaching Europe, a move that prompted thousands of people to amass at Turkey’s shared border with Greece. Athens has deployed riot police and additional border guards following a series of violent clashes as scores of people attempted to breach the frontier.