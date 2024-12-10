Donate
Exclusive: Journalist Austin Tice Alive in Syria, Desperate for Food and Water
Marc and Debra Tice, parents of US journalist Austin Tice, hold photos of their son at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Steven Ganot
12/10/2024

In an exclusive report, journalist Rizik Alabi confirms that Austin Tice, an American journalist abducted in Syria in 2012, is still alive and in urgent need of food and water. Tice, a former Marine Corps officer and freelance journalist, is being protected by a member of the ousted Syrian regime, who is working to ensure his safe escape alongside other detained journalists. The situation is dire, with food and water deliveries to their location being impossible due to safety concerns.

Tice, who disappeared near Damascus in August 2012 while covering Syria’s civil war, gained widespread recognition for his battlefield reporting, published in outlets like The Washington Post and Agence France-Presse. Despite a video showing him blindfolded in captivity, no group ever claimed responsibility for his abduction. While the Assad regime denied involvement, US officials consistently maintained that Tice was likely held by Syrian government forces or their allies.

Efforts to secure Tice’s release have spanned over a decade, with advocacy campaigns like #FreeAustinTice and a $1 million FBI reward for information. In 2024, President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US government’s determination to bring Tice home, expressing confidence after the fall of the Assad regime that a rescue was possible. As Syria transitions into an uncertain future, ensuring the safety and release of detained journalists like Tice remains a pressing priority. Read Rizik Alabi’s full article on The Media Line for more details.

