Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Foreigners Stranded as Conflict Between Sudan’s Army, Paramilitary Group Escalates
A man holds a child upon arrival at a military airport in Amman, Jordan on April 24, 2023, after being evacuated from Sudan. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Conflict
Rapid Support Forces
Evacuation
embassies

Foreigners Stranded as Conflict Between Sudan’s Army, Paramilitary Group Escalates

Steven Ganot
04/24/2023

As the conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), intensifies, thousands of foreigners have been stranded in Sudan, including diplomats and aid workers. Several countries are working to evacuate their nationals, with some opting for air evacuation, while others are leaving through Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 420 miles northeast of Khartoum.

Britain, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, India, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United States have all been involved in efforts to evacuate their citizens from Sudan over the past few days.

On Sunday, US special forces evacuated all US government personnel, along with a few diplomats from other countries, from the embassy using helicopters that flew from a base in Djibouti and refueled in Ethiopia.

Saudi Arabia took 91 Saudis and 67 people from other countries out from Port Sudan by naval ship to Jeddah, across the Red Sea.

The British armed forces also evacuated all diplomatic staff and their families from Sudan.

Canada has suspended its operations in Sudan and has extracted its diplomats.

Egypt evacuated 436 of its nationals out of about 10,000 in neighboring Sudan.

France evacuated around 100 people and said that operations would resume on Monday.

The German air force has flown out 311 people so far.

Italy evacuated 140 Italians along with around 60 people from other countries.

Jordan evacuated 343 people, including Jordanian nationals and residents of the Palestinian territories, Iraq, Syria, and Germany, who had departed Sudan.

Libya’s embassy in Khartoum said 83 Libyans, including diplomats and their families, students, and airline and bank employees, had reached Port Sudan for onward travel home.

Nigeria has asked for a safe corridor to evacuate 5,500 nationals, mostly students.

Spain evacuated diplomatic personnel and citizens, as well as others from Europe and Latin America.

Sweden evacuated all its embassy staff in Khartoum, their families, and an unspecified number of other Swedes to nearby Djibouti.

The Sudanese army and RSF have each accused the other of attacking a convoy of French evacuees. The army said the RSF had fired on the convoy, wounding a French national. The RSF said it had been attacked by aircraft during the evacuation, leading to a French national being wounded. France’s Foreign Ministry has not commented.

Sudan’s army accused the RSF of attacking and looting a Qatari Embassy convoy heading to Port Sudan. Neither the RSF nor Qatar have commented on that.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.