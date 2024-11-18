Donate
Historic Mission: Female Israeli Combat Soldiers Enter Lebanon for High-Stakes Operation

Steven Ganot
11/18/2024

In a historic first, Israel’s military deployed female combat soldiers and an artillery battery into southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah assets as part of ongoing operations along the northern border. Approved by Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, the move involved female fighters from the 595th “Eagle” Field Intelligence Battalion, who crossed into Lebanon to gather critical intelligence, create target lists, and direct artillery and air strikes on enemy positions. The missions are part of Israel’s broader effort to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure.

The Jerusalem Post quoted Corporals Shani, 20, and Tehila, 21, who described the covert mission: “We walked about 1.5 kilometers into Lebanon, established a position in the field, maintained camouflage, and began intelligence collection,” Cpl. Shani said. The female fighters identified sites tied to Hezbollah, guiding Israeli strikes on anti-tank missile locations and weaponized buildings. “In one case, we guided tank fire based on our photographs,” Cpl. Shani continued. Cpl. Tehila recounted the challenges faced, including carrying heavy gear and a dangerous retreat through dense vegetation following a fire near their position.

The IDF also deployed a heavy artillery battery into southern Lebanon for the first time since its withdrawal years ago. Operated by the 282nd “Golan” Artillery Brigade, the battery conducted strikes on thousands of targets, from Hezbollah command posts to rocket launch sites, supporting ground troops advancing into Lebanese territory. The IDF’s 36th Division reported extensive damage to terror infrastructure and significant operational gains.

Reflecting on their role, Corporal Tehila emphasized: “Girls joining combat units are often told they won’t get meaningful missions, but this proves otherwise.”

