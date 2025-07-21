Donate
Huckabee’s Ambassadorship Tested Early by War, Diplomacy, and Principle
Ambassador Mike Huckabee with Felice Friedson, President/CEO, The Media Line (Courtesy, American Embassy in Jerusalem)

Miriam Metzinger
07/21/2025

Former Arkansas Governor, presidential candidate, and Baptist minister Mike Huckabee didn’t become the US ambassador to Israel during a quiet moment in history. Not even a year into his tenure, he’s been in near-constant “rapid response” mode, navigating the ongoing war in Gaza, a joint US-Israel mission to disable Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, and a host of regional flashpoints demanding urgent attention.

In an exclusive interview with Felice Friedson of The Media Line, Huckabee shares how his ambassadorship is more than a political role; it’s a personal mission rooted in his values, faith, and lifelong support for Israel.

For many Israelis, Huckabee is a familiar and reliable ally. His outspoken support has made him a welcome figure in many circles. But he’s also not hesitant to speak candidly, even critically, when he believes something needs to be addressed. He does so as someone among friends, out of mutual respect and long-standing ties.

One example is his concern over how Christian groups are sometimes treated by Israel’s Interior Ministry. He notes the bureaucratic obstacles and delays that visiting evangelical Christian delegations often face, calling for greater fairness and transparency. Still, he’s optimistic that such criticisms will be heard in good faith.

Throughout the interview, Huckabee emphasizes that his loyalty to both the United States and Israel comes from a place of conviction. And as he puts it: “America has many allies, but only one partner.”

